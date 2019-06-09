India is the third-most appealing bond market for FIIs, says study

India is the third-most attractive bond market in the emerging market (EM) universe, according to a study conducted by Edelweiss. The brokerage has calculated “real yields” for all EMs after adjusting for currency volatility.

Indonesia is the most attractive region among EMs, followed by Singapore. The 10-year government bond yield is Indonesia is around 7.96 per cent, slightly higher than India’s where 10-year bond yields have cooled off below 7 per cent. The yields in Singapore are among the lowest in EMs, however, the nation offers relative stability, say ...