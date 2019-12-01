India leads earnings growth hope in EM pack despite economic slowdown

The earnings growth estimate for the domestic market is one of the highest in the emerging market (EM) pack despite the economy going through a sluggish phase. The consensus earnings per share (EPS) growth estimate in 2020 for the Indian market is 20.3 per cent, while the same for the EM pack is 14.1 per cent.

In terms of weightage, India is the fourth biggest market in the MSCI EM index, behind China, South Korea, and Taiwan. Corporate earnings growth expectation is the highest for South Korea, followed by India and Brazil, the data compiled by Morgan Stanley show. The brokerage is ...