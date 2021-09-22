India likely to block Chinese investment in mega LIC IPO: Report

-
ALSO READ
LIC agents to steer awareness campaign for retail investors ahead of IPO
Gradual tweaks to LIC surplus payouts likely; Finmin exploring a glide path
LIC IPO: Centre plans big push to participation by retail investors
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
LIC IPO bankers quote base fee of Rs 1 crore: Check details here
-
New Delhi wants to block Chinese investors from buying shares in Indian insurance giant Life Insurance Corp (LIC) which is due to go public, four senior government officials and a banker told Reuters, underscoring tensions between the two nations.
State-owned LIC is considered a strategic asset, commanding more than 60% of India's life insurance market with assets of more than $500 billion. While the government is planning to allow foreign investors to participate in what is likely to be the country's biggest-ever IPO worth a potential $12.2 billion, it is wary of Chinese ownership, the sources said.
Political tensions between the countries rocketed last year after their soldiers clashed on the disputed Himalayan border and since then, India has sought to limit Chinese investment in sensitive companies and sectors, banned a raft of Chinese mobile apps and subjected imports of Chinese goods to extra scrutiny.
"With China after the border clashes it cannot be business as usual. The trust deficit has significantly widen(ed)," said one of the government officials, adding that Chinese investment in companies like LIC could pose risks.
The sources declined to be identified as discussions on how Chinese investment might be blocked are ongoing and as no final decisions have been made.
India's finance ministry and LIC did not respond to Reuters emailed requests for comment. China's foreign ministry and commerce ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Aiming to solve budget constraints, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is hoping to raise 900 billion rupees through selling 5% to 10% of LIC this financial year which ends in March. The government has yet to decide on whether it will sell one tranche of shares seeking to raise the full amount or choose to seek the funds in two tranches, sources have said.
Under current law, no overseas investors can invest in LIC but the government is considering allowing foreign institutional investors to buy up to 20% of LIC's offering.
Options to prevent Chinese investment in LIC include amending the current law on foreign direct investment with a clause that relates to LIC or creating a new law specific to LIC, two of the government officials said.
They added that the government was conscious of the difficulty in checking on Chinese investments that could come indirectly and would attempt to craft a policy that would protect India's security but not deter overseas investors.
A third option being explored is barring Chinese investors from becoming cornerstone investors in the IPO, said one government official and the banker, although that would not prevent Chinese investors from buying shares in the secondary market.
Ten investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and SBI Capital Market have been chosen to handle the offering.
($1 = 73.8200 Indian rupees)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU