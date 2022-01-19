India looks for spot among the global top five of equity markets

India’s surging equity market is aiming to break into the global top five. It is threatening to overtake the UK, which currently occupies fifth place in the league tables of countries/regions in terms of market capitalisation.

The top four are the US, China, Japan, and Hong Kong. The market cap of all listed companies in India is currently $3.67 trillion, about 2 per cent below that of the UK, which has a market cap of $3.75 trillion. About a month ago, the m-cap gap between the two countries was as much as 8 per cent, following the sell-off triggered by the spread of the ...