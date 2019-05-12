India's consumption story is not nearing an end, says Vikas Khemani

US-China trade war fears and election-related uncertainty have made the markets nervous over the past few sessions. VIKAS KHEMANI, founder, Carnelian Capital Advisors, tells Puneet Wadhwa that when these issues start to settle, the markets, which are currently in a risk-averse phase, too, will stabilise.

Edited excerpts: How will US-China trade impact the world economy and markets? De-globalisation and protectionism have been on the rise for three-four years and the ongoing trade-related issues are not new. These kinds of adjustments take time and are settled over a long period. ...