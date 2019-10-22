India's MSCI EM weight set to rise with inclusion of three stocks in index

India's weightage in the MSCI EM index is set to rise thanks to the possibility of addition of as much as three domestic stocks in the index. In a note on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life and Siemens India are key inclusion candidates in the upcoming review.

Also, the weightage of ICICI Bank is set to increase as the legroom for foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investment in the stock has gone up. All these changes get implemented, India's weight in MSCI EM could rise by 37 basis points (bps) from the current level of 8.89 per cent, says ...