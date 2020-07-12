India's share in world market capitalisation slips amid Covid-19 crisis

India’s prominence in global equity markets has slipped. Currently, its share in world market capitalisation is 2.2 per cent — 30 basis points (bps) below the long-term average of 2.5 per cent, and 110 bps less than the peak of 3.3 per cent a decade ago. India’s peak market cap stood was at $2.2 trillion a year ago.

Currently, the m-cap is down to $1.82 trillion. Meanwhile, the world m-cap is at $81 trillion currently, down $6.3 trillion on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The domestic market has rebounded sharply from the Covid-19-triggered lows in March. However, they ...