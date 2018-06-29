India's spice export grows by record 8% to 1 million tonnes in 2017-18

India exported a record 10,28,060 tonnes of spices and spice products in 2017-18 as against 9,47,970 tonnes in 2016-17, an increase of almost 8 per cent.

In dollar terms, exports of spices were pegged at $2,781.46 million, notching an increase of five per cent as compared to 2016-17.

“Exports of maintained an increasing trend during 2017-18, attaining an all-time record in both volume and earnings. Equally heartening was the fact that the total export of spices exceeded the target fixed for 2017-18 both in terms of volume and value,” Spices Board Secretary Dr A Jayathilak said.

With a target of 10,23,000 tonnes valued at $2,636.58 million for 2017-18, the board achieved a success of 100 per cent in terms of volume, 101 per cent in the rupee and 105 per cent in dollar terms.

According to Jayathilak, the growth was mainly due to market interventions and emphasis on value-added products by the Board to promote globally.

During FY 2017-18, small cardamom, cumin, garlic, asafetida and tamarind and seeds like ajwain (Bishop’s weed or carom), mustard, dill seed and poppy seed showed an increase both in volume and value, contributing substantially to basket.

The export of value-added products like curry powder/paste, spice oils and oleoresins also increased in volume and value during the period.

The export of chilli, coriander, celery, nutmeg and mace registered an increase in terms of volume while the exports of mint products showed an increase in terms of value.

Export of small cardamom created an all-time record with shipments of a total volume of 5,680 tonnes valued at Rs 6.09 billion as against 3,850 tonnes worth Rs 4.21 billion a year earlier, an increase of 48 per cent in volume and 45 per cent in value.

Chilli continued to lead Indian spice shipments with exports of 4,43,900 tonnes, fetching an amount of Rs 42.56 billion, as compared to 4,00,250 tonnes worth Rs 50.70 billion in 2016-17. The decline in value terms was due to volatility in prices of chilli in international

Chilli was followed by mint products with an export volume of 21,500 tonnes worth Rs 32.28 billion as compared to 22,300 tonnes valued at Rs 25.27 billion, an increase of 28 per cent in value terms.

During 2017-18, a total volume of 1,43,670 tonnes of cumin valued at Rs 24.18 billion was exported as against 1,19,000 tonnes worth Rs 19.63 billion in the preceding financial year, registering an increase of 21% in volume and 23% in value.

Garlic, with an export of 46,980 tonnes, fetched Rs 3.09 billion as compared to 32,200 tonnes valued at Rs 3.07 billion in 2016-17, registering an increase of 46% in volume and one per cent in value.

As for value-added products, the export of curry powder/paste was 30,150 tonnes, which earned Rs. 6.16 billion, while in the preceding year the figures were 28,500 tonnes and Rs 5.99 billion, respectively, registering an increase of 6% in volume and 3% in value.

During the period, a total volume of 17,200 tonnes of spice oils and oleoresins worth Rs 26.61 billion were exported as against 12,100 tonnes valued at Rs.23.07 billion in the preceding year, marking an increase of 42 per cent in volume and 15 per cent in value.