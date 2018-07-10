India's sugar rush ends in global pain

For the sins of Pakistan and the European Union, which are found selling sugar in the world market with an official subsidy, India, where exports of two million tonnes in the season ending September have been mandated, has become a suspect in the eyes of some foreign agencies.

They complain that New Delhi is lacing such sales with trade-distorting subsidies. Attempts by Global Sugar Alliance (GSA), to put India in the dock for promoting subsidised exports are wholly unwarranted since the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) is all for selling a portion of surplus production abroad ...