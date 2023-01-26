India to move to T+1 settlement from Friday: Here's what experts say

Friday will be a landmark day for domestic markets, with all the listed stocks entering the professed T+1 (trading plus one day) settlement cycle.

About 200 stocks, which account for more than 80 per cent of India’s market capitalisation, will be settled on a next-day basis, with effect from January 27.

This will evidently complete the transition to the T+1 cycle that started in February 2022 with the bottom 500 stocks in terms of market value.

T refers to the trading day. Currently, the settlement is largely done on a T+2 basis, meaning that securities bought or sold by an investor will reflect in his/her dematerialised account after two days.

The latest phase will be the most crucial since these 200-odd stocks are where foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have a bulk of their holdings.

FPIs have been averse to the switch to a faster settlement cycle, citing operational challenges in adjusting to the regime because of differences in time zones, booking foreign exchange either late in the evening of trade day or early morning the following day. Pre-funding will also mean the cost of doing transactions in India will go up.

It remains to be seen how the transition impacts their investment pattern. The shift is happening when domestic are witnessing FPI outflows. So far this month, they have sold shares worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

FPIs continue to remain apprehensive. But domestic brokerages have hailed the switch, saying it will free up capital faster.