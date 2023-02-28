JUST IN
Vedanta slips 9%, hits four-month low amid heavy volumes
Stake buy buzz: Bharti Airtel stock looks weak, Paytm must hold its 200-DMA
Foseco India surges 9%, hits over 5-year high on strong Dec quarter results
Zee Entertainment jumps 6% as NSE reincludes stock in F&O segment
MARKET LIVE: Midcaps defy weakness; 8 of 10 Adani stocks rally, ITC down 2%
Stocks to watch: SpiceJet, Bharti Airtel, SAIL, Wipro, Brigade Ent, Mastek
Retail and MSME asset buying to drive ARC business in FY24: India Ratings
Sensex, Nifty close in red for 7th straight session on weak global trends
Indian semiconductor market to reach $55 bn by 2026, says Deloitte
Sebi asks investors to submit original documents for refund in PACL case
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Vedanta slips 9%, hits four-month low amid heavy volumes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indiabulls Real Estate plunges 7% as MD Mehul Johnson resigns

The company said merger with the Embassy was in the final stages of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) review - next hearing in Chandigarh scheduled for tomorrow, March 1, 2023.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Indiabulls Real Estate | Market trends

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

realty sector

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate slipped 7 per cent to Rs 56.70 in Tuesday's intra-day trade on the BSE after the company announced resignation of Mehul Johnson as a Managing Director (MD) & Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from February 27.

Meanwhile, the board approved appointment of Sachin Chittaranjan Shah as an Additional Director designated as Executive Director, of the company, for a period of 5 years w.e.f. February 27, in place of Mr. Mehul Johnson, Indiabulls Real Estate said in an exchange filing.

Mehul Johnson resigned as managing director on Monday for personal reasons, the company said.

However, to facilitate smooth transition of his erstwhile responsibilities as a Managing Director, at the request of the Board, he will continue as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company till March 31, 2023.

At 12:25 PM; Indiabulls Real Estate traded 5.6 per cent lower at Rs 57.50, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock of residential, commercial projects company had hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.80 on February 14.

In the past one month, Indiabulls Real Estate has underperformed the market by falling 15 per cent, as against 0.10 per cent fall in the benchmark index. Further, in the past three months, the stock slipped 32 per cent, as compared to 0.75 per cent gain in the Sensex.

In the October-December quarter (Q3FY23), Indiabulls Real Estate posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 236.77 crore on a lower income. Its net loss stood at Rs 87.04 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted net profit of Rs 56.71 crore in September quarter (Q2FY23).

Total income fell to Rs 148.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 355.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company said merger with the Embassy was in the final stages of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) review – next hearing in Chandigarh scheduled for tomorrow, March 1, 2023.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.