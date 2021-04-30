IndiaMART InterMESH tanks 8% on weak operational performance in March qtr

-
ALSO READ
IndiaMART InterMESH shares surge 8% after launch of QIP issue
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
Indiamart Intermesh hits new high on fundraising plan, zooms 54% in a month
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
Bihar election result 2020: Know date, time, exit poll prediction and more
-
Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH tanked 8.4 per cent to Rs 8,055 during Friday's intra-day deals on the BSE on weak operational performance in March quarter of FY21. The B2B e-commerce firm's total income increased just 1 per cent to Rs 190 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 187 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. For the full fiscal of 2020-21, its total income grew by 7 per cent to Rs 756 crore from Rs 707 crore in the preceding fiscal.
"During these trying times, we remain committed to employee safety and customer centric approach helping businesses grow through on-line transformation," Indiamart Intermesh CEO Dinesh Agarwal said in a statement.
The bottomline, however, showed healthy growth. It's net profit jumped 26 per cent YoY to Rs 56 crore compared with Rs 44 crore in the previous year period. For the year ended March 31, 2021, IndiaMart InterMesh recorded a 89.82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 279.80 crore in FY21 as against Rs 147.40 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations gained 4.80 per cent to Rs 669.60 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 45.75 per cent to Rs 89.20 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 61.20 crore in Q4 March 2020.
IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. The company makes it easier to do business by connecting buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India through business enablement solutions. At 10:48 AM, the shars were trading 7.7 per cent lower at Rs 8,112 apiece as against 0.67 per cent decline in the S&P Sensex.
In another development, the company announced on Wednesday that it will acquire stake in Gurugram-based Shipway Technology and invest more in a Kolkata firm. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tradezeal Online, will acquire 26 per cent stake in Shipway Technology for Rs 18.2 crore. Shipway Technology Private is engaged in the business of developing SaaS based solutions which allow small businesses to automate their shipping operations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU