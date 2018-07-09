Indian bourses fail to halt dragon march into Asian stock exchanges

Chinese stock exchanges are going all out in stamping their authority in the Asian financial space by picking up stake in stock exchanges across the continent. Meanwhile, India's desperate attempts to thwart China's aggressive charge have proved to be toothless.

In May, a consortium of Chinese stock exchanges trounced a bid by India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) by a huge margin to acquire a considerable stake in Bangladesh's Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). This was not a one-off. In the recent past, China grabbed stake in stock exchanges in Pakistan, Nepal and ...