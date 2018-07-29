Indian equities are not cheap at these levels: UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam

With the markets scaling to all-time highs, VETRI SUBRAMANIAM, group president and head of equity at UTI Asset Management Company, tells Puneet Wadhwa the road ahead for the markets depends on not only the economic growth trajectory but also valuations. Edited excerpts: The market hit an all-time high last week. Will this buoyancy continue? There are a lot of variables involved here.

From a growth perspective, India still remains reasonably well placed. The macros may be slightly more adverse as compared to a year ago, but they still remain in a comfort zone. The headwind really ...