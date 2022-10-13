JUST IN
Web Exclusive

Indian markets are in midst of global quagmire: Harendra Kumar, Elara Sec

Equity markets are in a state of suspended animation - it is conflicted on which way to move. While global markets, and the rupee are flashing red signs, India is holding up due to its 'Atmanirbharta

Topics
Markets | Market Outlook | Investment strategies

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

HARENDRA KUMAR, managing director of Elara Securities
New risks would emerge only if crude oil prices move up beyond the current range assumed by the consensus, says Harendra Kumar

As global markets roil under mounting geopolitical tensions, and macroeconomic uncertainties, HARENDRA KUMAR, managing director of Elara Securities tells Nikita Vashisht in an interview that India is holding up due to its ‘Atmanirbharta’. He expects 2023 to be a big year for markets, and sees mid-teen returns in Samvat 2079. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 10:57 IST

