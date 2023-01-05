Indian markets looking better in 2023: Franklin Templeton's Radhakrishnan

-
ALSO READ
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund floats first NFO post debt fund row
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birth anniversary: Top 20 facts, quotes
Valuations not comfortable in context of interest rates: Janakiraman R
'Investors are building all data points into their market assessment'
Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and WhatsApp status
-
India stocks are expected to turn in a better performance in 2023 after undergoing time and value correction over the past year, believes Anand Radhakrishnan, Franklin Templeton’s chief investment officer, equity India.
In an interview to Bloomberg television, he also said that valuations have become more moderate, allowing for more reasonable return possibilities for 2023.
“So in some sense, I would look at 2023 to be a better year than 2022”.
According to him, macroeconomic headwinds are much more muted in India than the rest of the world while earnings growth is expected to improve as commodity prices ease.
This, he said, augurs well for the future returns from the market.
He also added that the debt market scenario had started to look better.
“Debt investments in India have started looking attractive compared to the same time last year, but Indians are still under invested in domestic equities despite a sharp improvement in local flows to stocks in recent years,” the chief investment officer pointed out.
Some of these flows, he said, were more behavioral and structural in nature as most Indian investors use systematic investment plans for exposure to equities.
“If some investors want to make a lump sum allocation, probably today, debt has a little more attractiveness than equity compared to a year back or so,” the CIO pointed out.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 22:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU