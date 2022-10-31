JUST IN
Listed asset management companies see subdued profit growth in Q2
Street Signs: Litmus test for IPO mkt, WhatsApp is Sebi's bogey, and more
Indian markets straggle behind US and Europe in October, shows data
Near-term margin hangover may put a lid on United Spirits' upside
FPIs selloff at slow pace; pull out Rs 1,586 crore from equities in Oct
Less than a decade since launch, AIF commitments to cross Rs 7 trn mark
Markets gain for second straight day; Sensex ends 203 points higher
Oil prices down as top crude importer China widens Covid-19 curbs
Sebi suspends registration of RTA for three months over operational lapses
Sebi to auction properties of Bishal Group on Nov 30 to recover money
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Near-term margin hangover may put a lid on United Spirits' upside
Business Standard

Indian markets straggle behind US and Europe in October, shows data

However, on a YTD basis, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 7%. The Dow fell 9.6%; the Euro Stoxx 50 down 26%

Topics
US stock markets | stock markets | US Federal Reserve

Sundar Sethuraman 

markets
A contraction in manufacturing, services, and lower-than-expected US home sales indicated some progress was being made in the Fed’s battle against runaway inflation

Markets in the US and Europe have tried to play catch-up with their Indian counterparts. After underperforming India on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the US and European markets have outperformed India so far this month by a wide margin.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US stock markets

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.