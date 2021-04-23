Indices decline for 3rd straight week; Sensex slips 202 pts, ends below 48K

-
ALSO READ
The hurdles in the long road to India's entry into global bond indices
Sensex can hit 51,000 levels in six months, technical charts suggest
Benchmark indices end FY21 with a gain of 70%, most since 2009-10
Indian indices lag most global peers: Sensex has declined 5.8% in April
Fast-track Covid-19 vaccine approval gives indices a shot in the arm
-
The benchmark indices logged their third consecutive weekly loss on Friday as the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections raised concerns over business recovery because of lockdown-like curbs imposed across many states.
The Sensex came off nearly 400 points from the day’s high to end at 47,878, down 202 points, or 0.42 per cent, over its previous day’s close. The Nifty50 fell 65 points, or 0.45 per cent, to end at 14,341, ending below the 100-day moving average (DMA) — considered a crucial technical support. For both, this is the longest run of weekly losses since May 22. The Sensex has declined more than 4 per cent over the past three weeks. Foreign investors have sold shares worth over $1 billion during this period.
“Domestic equities do not look to be inspiring at the moment. The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases across the country and enhanced mobility restrictions imposed by a number of states are expected to remain key overhangs for the market,” said Binod Modi, head of strategy at Reliance Securities.
The Sensex has retreated more than 8 per cent from its all-time high, touched on February 15, nearing losses read as a technical correction.
“The short-term texture of the Nifty/Sensex is still bearish and likely to continue in the near future. We are of the view that, 14,250/47,450 would be the immediate support level for the bulls. Below this we can expect one more leg of correction up to 14,150/47,150. Further downside may also be possible, which could drag the index till 14,000-13,900/46,500-46,000. On the flip side, 14,500/48,300 would be the immediate hurdle for the Nifty/ Sensex, above this uptrend structure will continue up to 14,700/49,100,” said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice-president, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
Fourteen of the 19 sector sub-indices compiled by BSE gained, led by a gauge of power stocks. The market breadth was mixed, however, with almost equal number of gainers and losers on the BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU