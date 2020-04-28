JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Panacea Biotec hits 52-week high; stock rallies 64% in 4 days
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Indices near resistance levels. Will the markets see profit booking?

Both Sensex and Nifty have seen selling pressure around the Fibonacci retracement levels earlier. The Sensex needs to cross 32,000 mark for the up move to sustain, charts suggest

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

NIFTY 50: The index is resisting to go past 9,390 levels, which is the 38.20% retracement as per the daily chart. This is one of the key Fibonacci retracement levels widely tracked by technical analysts that helps forecast the likely trend. The index did try to conquer this level four times earlier after the sharp fall from the peak level seen in March.

However, selling selling pressure at higher levels has kept the momentum in check. A major upside may emerge once this selling pressure gets absorbed. Until then, the support remains at 9,100 and 8,900 levels for the index. The overall view ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, April 28 2020. 11:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU