Indices slip for 2nd day, close in red for the week; Sensex falls 87 points

The Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the second straight session on Friday as investors offloaded auto, finance, and energy stocks amid a lacklustre trend in global .



After tumbling over 400 points during the session, the 30-share recouped most of the losses to end 87.12 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 61,663.48.



Similarly, the broader dipped 36.25 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 18,307.65.



On a weekly basis, the Sensex dipped 131.56 points or 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty declined 42.05 points or 0.22 per cent. “Next week FOMC meeting minutes are due which would provide further cues to the market. This week though Nifty shied away from its all-time high, it is hoped that next week, Nifty would scale to those levels.



“Volatility index too is at 1-year low and at comfortable levels which is supporting the positive sentiments,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



On Friday, Mahindra & Mahindra was the top laggard among the Sensex constituents, shedding 2.46 per cent, followed by Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and Wipro.



In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Infosys were among the winners, rising up to 0.99 per cent.



The market breadth was negative, with 20 of the 30 Sensex stocks closing in the red.



is now focusing on global trend for future direction due to lack of domestic triggers, say experts.

