Indigo Paints zooms 16% after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal gives Buy rating

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
Paint stocks up on price hike reports; Asian, Berger Paints gain up to 6%
Tech View: How to trade paint stocks amid drop in crude oil prices?
-
Indigo Paints zoomed 15.7 per cent to a high of Rs 2,247 in intraday trades on the BSE on Friday on the back renewed buying interest at the counter.
The stock had recently hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,900 on December 27, 2021, and was down a whopping 43.2 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 3,348 touched on February 03, 2021.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated a coverage on the stock with 'Buy' rating and price target of Rs 2,270. The brokerage report states that Indigo has successfully surpassed the high entry barriers of the Indian Paints industry through its patient strategy compromising of - differentiated products, building distribution network via the rural markets and high investments in branding among others.
The report further states, that the Rs 545 billion paint industry is expected to post around 12 per cent cAGR over FY19-24E, driven by urbanization, the shortening of the repainting cycle, growth in branded players and robust pricing power of the branded players.
"We expect Indigo Paints to deliver a sales/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of around 28 per cent/ 35 per cent/ 41 per cent over FY21-24E", the report added.
As of 09:50 am, the stock was up 13.5 per cent at Rs 2,205, with trades of around 6,500-odd shares on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex had gained 0.7 per cent at 58,229.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU