Indoco Remedies rallies 9% after launching Covid treatment drug

-
ALSO READ
Indoco Remedies surges 28% in 4 days post USFDA nod for Apixaban tablets
Indoco Remedies soars 19% on US FDA approval for Apixaban tablets
Dr Reddy's to launch Covid drugs remdesivir and favipiravir in August
FDC jumps 6% after launching 2 variants of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir
Glenmark zooms 9% on DCGI nod to conduct clinical trials for Covid-19 drug
-
Fevindo-400 (Favipiravir) is an antiviral drug, effective against the RNA‐based influenza virus. The drug has been approved by DCGI in the treatment of Covid-19. The drug reduces pill burden by 50 per cent and ensures convenient dosing and better patient compliance, Indoco Remedies said in press release on Saturday.
Fevindo-400 will be made available at all government approved Covid-19 care centres and selected medical practitioners across the country. Indoco has set up dedicated helplines to ensure accelerated access to Fevindo 400.
In addition to Fevindo, Indoco has two more new products for launch in Covid Care range, i.e., Povidone Iodine Gargle and Immunity booster chewable tablets with Zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D.
“After going through rough patches in FY18-19, where the company faced headwinds on the domestic front (structural issues) and exports front (regulatory setbacks), the situation is returning to normalcy,” analysts at ICICI Securities said in a June quarter result update.
While FY21 growth in the domestic market is likely to be subdued on account of Covid-19, with easing logistical challenges and removal of ban on Paracetamol, good traction on the exports front is expected to continue with regulatory overhangs (except warning letter to Goa I). Normalisation of exports dispatches is likely to improve operating leverage as well, the brokerage firm said.
At 09:21 am, the stock was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 278 on the BSE, as compared to 0.66 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 95,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU