Indus Tower slips 14% after 3% equity changes hands on NSE and BSE

Shares of Indus Tower slipped 14 per cent to Rs 215.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after nearly 3 per cent of the total equity of the company changed hands on the bourses. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 194.25 on August 5, 2021 and a 52-week high of Rs 332.60 on September 28, 2021.

A combined 74.4 million equity shares, representing 2.8 per cent of total equity of Indus Tower, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 09:52 am. In comparison, the Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex were down 3.2 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Group, together, are classified as promoters of the Company and they owned 69.85 per cent shares of the Company as on March 31, 2021.

British telecom giant Vodafone was in discussions to sell around five per cent stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel, according to a PTI report. The stake is estimated to be valued at over Rs 3,300 crore, and the proceeds will be pumped into the Indian entity Vodafone Idea, the report said.