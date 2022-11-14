IndusInd, Ashok Leyland: Will Hinduja brothers; truce propel group stocks?

Shares of Hinduja group – Ashok Leyland, IndusInd Bank, Nxtdigital, Hinduja Global Solutions, Gulf Oil Lubricants and GOCL Corporation were in focus on Monday, gaining up to 3.5 per cent in an otherwise volatile market, following the truce between the billionaire brothers on a power struggle that threatened the future of the business empire of the UK's wealthiest family.
The Hinduja Group brothers settled a family dispute over the pack signed in 2014, which says “everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone” by jointly agreeing to dissolve the said succession plan. The family dispute came to limelight when Srichand’s children complained of being sidelined from the group business and challenged the integrity of 2014 succession plan.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:50 IST
