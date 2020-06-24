IndusInd Bank rises 6% as promoter buys additional 139,000 shares

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Reporter 

Shares of IndusInd Bank rose 6 per cent to Rs 520 on BSE on Tuesday after the private sector lender said its promoter had acquired additional shares of the bank through open market purchases.

“On June 18, IndusInd International Holdings, one of the promoters of the bank, purchased 139,000 equity shares of the bank for Rs 6.82 crore,” IndusInd Bank said in an exchange filing.

In June, IndusInd International Holdings has bought 1.73 million shares (representing 0.25 per cent of the total equity) worth Rs 85.51 crore of the bank through open market.
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 00:28 IST

