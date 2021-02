Industry's growth will be faster going forward: Milind Barve of HDFC MF

Milind Barve will retire as managing director at HDFC Mutual Fund next week. In an interview with Chirag Madia, Barve, who was instrumental in setting up one of India’s largest and most-profitable fund house, shares his key learnings and challenges over the past two decades.

Edited excerpts: You are retiring at a time when the industry has achieved the milestone of Rs 30-trillion in AUM. How soon do you expect next Rs 30 trillion to come? The MF industry is far better placed today in terms of awareness of products than it was 5-10 years ago. Given the combined efforts of the ...