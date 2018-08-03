Inflationary pressure weighs on Marico; sales up by 21%, net profit by 10%

Marico’s June quarter (Q1) numbers, announced on Thursday, were in line with analysts’ expectation. Sales and net profit grew 20.5 per cent over a year to Rs 20.3 billion and 10.3 per cent to Rs 2.6 billion, respectively.

However, operating profit was a disappointment, amid high inflationary pressure. As a result, the share price fell about five per cent to Rs 350.9. With a 44 per cent year-on-year rise in the price of copra, a key input and 25-30 per cent of its raw material expense, plus a rise in other input and packaging prices, the gross profit margin contracted ...