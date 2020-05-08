Inflows in equity mutual funds plunge 25% to Rs 83,781 cr in FY20

-
Investors pumped Rs 83,781 crore in equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes in FY20, registering a decline of 25 per cent from the Rs 1.11-trillion inflows in the preceding year.
However, this was the sixth successive year of net inflows in equity mutual funds, according to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
The flows into equity funds in the last fiscal were lower than the flows in 2018-19 primarily because of the equity markets displaying volatility, which made some investors take a break from making fresh equity investments.
Net inflows in these funds were Rs 1.7 trillion in FY18, Rs 70,367 crore in FY17, Rs 74,024 crore in FY16, and Rs 71,029 crore in FY15. However, they had witnessed a net outflow of Rs 9,269 crore in FY14.
