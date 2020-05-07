GSK sells its entire 5.7% holding in HUL for over Rs 25,000 crore

UK-based (GSK) sold its entire 5.7 per cent stake in (HUL) for more than Rs 25,000 crore on Thursday. More than 133 million shares of HUL were sold through multiple large transactions in the morning trade, Bloomberg data showed. The shares were sold in the range of Rs 1,900-1,950.

Due to the share sale, the HUL stock saw wild swings. It hit a low of Rs 1,902 and a high of Rs 2,007 on the NSE. It settled at Rs 1,998, down 0.6 per cent over previous day’s close.

The HUL counter clocked trading turnover of nearly Rs 36,000 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Nearly 75 per cent, or Rs 27,000 crore, worth of the traded quantity were delivery-based trades.





GSK in a press release said the proceeds from the transaction were more than it had earlier anticipated.

“When GSK originally announced the divestment of Horlicks in December 2018 the company expected gross proceeds from the overall transaction to be approximately £3.1 billion (Rs 29,000 crore at conversion rate of Rs 93.5 for 1 GBP) and net proceeds to be approximately £2.4 billion (Rs 22,440 crore) after hedging costs, taxes and other expenses had been settled.



With the appreciation of HUL's share price since then, GSK now expects gross proceeds from the divestment to be £3.4 billion (Rs 31,800 crore) and net proceeds from the divestment to be £2.9 billion (Rs 27,115 crore). This includes the proceeds received on closing of the transaction on April 1, 2020 and the expected proceeds from the sale of our Bangladesh business, which is expected to close later this year,” GSK said in a press release on Thursday.

Analysts the success of the share sale was positive for the stock.

“We believe this is a good time to add HUL given its structural soundness and alleviation of stake sale overhang,” said Abneesh Roy, analyst at Edelweiss. The brokerage has a price target of Rs 2,550 for the stock.

“Although the lockdown would affect near-term volumes, we expect volumes and earnings to bounce back once the situation normalises. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with a target price of Rs 2,550. The stock is trading at 51.5 times FY22E EPS. We retain HUL among our top sector picks,” he said.

The share sale will give a boost substantial leg up in the league tables for HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley the bankers to the transaction.

The deal was largest-ever secondary share sale, beating Rs 20,000 crore stake sale by Daiichi Sankyo in Sun Pharma in 2015.

The weightage of HUL is also expected to increase in global indices such as FTSE and MSCI. The stock may not, however, see any change in weightage in the domestic Sensex and the Nifty indices as GSK’s holding already part of the free-float, said an expert.





The transaction also boosted India’s foreign portfolio investor (FPI) tally. Provisional figures showed FPI buying worth Rs 19,056 crore ($2.5 billion) and domestic institutional investor (DII) buying worth Rs 3818 crore. The high net-buying was on account of the HUL deal. Excluding the HUL deal, both FPIs and DIIs tally could have been subdued or even negative, said an expert.