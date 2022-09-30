JUST IN
Mutual funds, DIIs turn net buyers in Sept as equity market weakens
Led by HDFC twins, India sees record $124-billion M&A deals in H1FY23
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Infosys could announce a buyback along with its Q2FY23 results: Jefferies

However, they have not specified the quantum of the buyback the company could announce. Infosys is scheduled to announce its Q2-FY23 numbers on October 12

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Infosys could also announce a buyback while unveiling its financial performance for the July - September 2022 quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (FY23), said analysts at Jefferies in a result preview note on the sector. However, they have not specified the quantum of the buyback the company could announce. Infosys is scheduled to announce its Q2-FY23 numbers on October 12.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 19:13 IST

