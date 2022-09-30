Infosys could announce a buyback along with its Q2FY23 results: Jefferies

could also announce a buyback while unveiling its financial performance for the July - September 2022 quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (FY23), said analysts at in a result preview note on the sector. However, they have not specified the quantum of the buyback the company could announce. is scheduled to announce its Q2-FY23 numbers on October 12.



ALSO READ: Are IT stocks a good contrarian bet from a one-year perspective?