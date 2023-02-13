JUST IN
Infosys, TCS better equipped to weather ChatGPT-led disruption: JP Morgan
Domestic commercial vehicle sales volume likely to grow by 9-11% in FY24
Analysts cautious on mid, smallcaps; await earnings catch-up
Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside
Natco Pharma jumps 4% on filing generic version of oncology drug in US
Info Edge slumps 10% on Rs 116 cr Q3 loss; writes-off invst in 4B Network
MSCI revision: CG Power, Bank Baroda look bullish on charts; avoid Biocon
City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis
Balkrishna Industries tanks over 11% as Q3 profit plunges 68% YoY
Sebi to update FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani Group probe this week
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Domestic commercial vehicle sales volume likely to grow by 9-11% in FY24
icon-arrow-left
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts net loss of Rs 58.36 crore in December quarter
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Infosys, TCS better equipped to weather ChatGPT-led disruption: JP Morgan

Generative artificial intelligence models such as ChatGPT, JP Morgan said, can potentially simplify coding and democratize access to a wider pool of talent, driving a new source of disruption

Topics
Infosys  | TCS | Markets

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Infosys, TCS better equipped to weather ChatGPT-led disruption: JP Morgan

Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are likely to weather the disruption caused by ChatGPT – a chatbot developed by OpenAI – better than peers, suggested analysts at JP Morgan in a recent report.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Infosys

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 15:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.