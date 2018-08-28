JUST IN
Four Sensex companies including RIL, Infosys hit new high

Bajaj Finance, Jubilant FoodWorks, L&T Technology, Page Ind, Pfizer, Pidilite Ind, Trent and VIP Ind were among 19 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index too hit new highs today.

Shares of four Sensex companies – Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) – have hit their respective new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

Bajaj Finance, Jubilant FoodWorks, L&T Technology Services, Page Industries, Pfizer, Pidilite Industries, Trent, VIP Industries, Shoppers Stop, RBL Bank and Piramal Enterprises were 19 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index too hit new highs today.

Shares of Infosys hit a new high of Rs 1,438.50, up 2%, extending its previous days’ 2.5% gain on the BSE.

The stock of information technology (IT) major surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,436.65 recorded on August 17, 2018, in intra-day trade.

Infosys has erases its entire previous week 3.6% fall after the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) M. D. Ranganath on August 18 decided to leave the company. Ranganath will continue in his current position as CFO till November 16, 2018. The Board will immediately commence the search for the next CFO, Infosys said in press release.

Meanwhile, Infosys said it has fixed September 5, 2018 as record date for the purpose of allotment of bonus shares/stock dividend. The stock will turn ex-date for bonus shares on September 4, 2018. The record date announcement was made during market hours on Friday, August 24, 2018.

At 11:00 am; Infosys was trading 1.4% higher at Rs 1,434 on the BSE, as compared to 0.38% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.4 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ATUL 3105.00 3170.00 3170.00 27-Aug-18
BAJAJ FIN. 2952.35 2984.25 2959.70 27-Aug-18
INDIABULLS VENT. 805.25 819.95 815.10 27-Aug-18
INFIBEAM AVENUES 230.10 232.00 228.15 27-Aug-18
INFOSYS 1435.90 1438.50 1436.65 17-Aug-18
JUBILANT FOOD. 1565.00 1575.00 1555.00 27-Aug-18
L&T TECHNOLOGY 1732.40 1742.40 1637.00 20-Aug-18
M & M 976.25 984.35 981.75 20-Aug-18
PAGE INDUSTRIES 36117.45 36335.95 35969.30 27-Aug-18
PFIZER 3607.75 3631.60 3515.00 27-Aug-18
PIDILITE INDS. 1157.35 1194.80 1194.00 30-May-18
PIRAMAL ENTERP. 3084.20 3136.00 3080.00 27-Aug-18
RBL BANK 630.40 639.90 637.70 27-Aug-18
RELIANCE INDS. 1299.90 1304.30 1296.20 27-Aug-18
SANOFI INDIA 6490.00 6555.00 6456.10 13-Aug-18
SHOPPERS ST. 647.30 668.00 664.00 27-Aug-18
TCS 2059.55 2064.95 2058.55 27-Aug-18
TRENT 382.85 391.75 377.60 12-Jul-18
V I P INDS. 622.35 645.05 632.80 27-Aug-18

First Published: Tue, August 28 2018. 11:08 IST

