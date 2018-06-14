Infosys trades ex-dividend for Rs 30.50 share

Shares of opened 1% higher at Rs 1,259 per share on the BSE, also their new high adjusted to dividend, in otherwise subdued market. The stock of information technology (IT) major has turned ex- for Rs 30.50 per share today.

The board of directors of at their meeting held over April 12-13, 2018, had recommended a final of Rs 20.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 and special of Rs 10 per equity share.

The register of members & share transfer books of the company will remain closed on June 16, 2018 for the purpose of payment of dividends (final & special) & 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on June 23, 2018, said in a regulatory filing.

The dividend will be paid on June 26, 2018.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, Infosys has outperformed the market by surging 24% as compared to 4.5% rise in the S&P Sensex.

At 09:48 am; the stock was trading 0.25% higher at Rs 1,249 on the BSE, against 0.44% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 702,241 shares changed hands on the counter on the and so far.