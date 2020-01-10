Infosys whistleblower complaint: Audit panel finds no financial impropriety

on Friday said that its audit committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct by the company in its investigiation into allegations contained in the anonymous whistleblower complaints the company disclosed on October 21, 2019 and determined that the allegations were substantially without merit.

"The Audit Committee conducted a thorough investigation with the assistance of independent legal counsel Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Ltd. (collectively “investigation team”). The findings of the investigation were adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Audit Committee concluded that no restatement of previously announced financial statements or other published financial information is warranted," the company said in its press release.





Chairman Nandan Nilekani said, “I am pleased that after a rigorous investigation, the Audit Committee has found no wrongdoing by the Company or its Executives. CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy are strong custodians of the Company’s proud heritage. Salil has played a key role in reinvigorating the organization and driving momentum and the Board is confident that he will continue to execute on the company’s new strategic direction successfully.”

The investigation team’s review of information pertaining to the allegations encompassed the time period January 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019. No limitations or restrictions were placed on the investigation team’s access to information, and the Company, its directors and employees cooperated fully, the company added.

