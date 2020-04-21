Infosys, TCS, Wipro: Here is how to trade IT stocks post Q4 results

Shares of IT companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro were trading in the negative territory on Tuesday, a day after Infosys refrained from providing growth projection for FY21 during its March quarter results announcement, in line with its peers, owing to uncertainties around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, investor sentiment also took a hit after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary suspension of immigration into the country. Here's a look at what technical charts indicate for Nifty IT and key stocks - NIFTY IT: The counter is waiting for a ...