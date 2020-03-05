Infosys, TCS: Is the worst over for IT stocks? Here's what charts say

The Nifty IT index has bounced back smartly from the lows hit in February-end. In fact, barring Wipro -- which has slipped 7.66 per cent-- all the other major tech companies have outperformed the benchmark Nifty50 index which has slipped 7.6 per cent till date in 2020.

Infosys gained 2.94 per cent while Tech Mahindra and TCS were up 1.18 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, in this period. Here's how the major IT stocks look on charts and how you can trade them - NIFTY IT INDEX: The index has filled the gap down range of 16.053 to 15,788 levels. The low of the gap down candle was ...