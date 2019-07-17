Inter-scheme transfers in mutual fund houses see over 50% fall this year

The mutual funds (MF) industry is witnessing a change in the practice of transferring securities between a firm’s own schemes, with fewer fund houses doing so nowadays. Shifting of securities within the same fund house rather than selling in the open market has more than halved since last year, shows regulatory data.

The value of transactions has fallen 52.2 per cent to Rs 22,429 crore so far this year, from Rs 46,958 crore for the same duration last year. The number of transactions, too, fell from 1,641 to 1,185. Such transactions typically invite attention because of the ...