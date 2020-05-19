Inter-scheme transfers in mutual funds elevated amid debt crisis

Mutual fund houses bought and sold instruments between their own schemes at a higher than usual rate as the industry grappled with a crisis in its fixed income segment. There were 680 such transactions worth Rs 22,452.7 crore in March. The number of transactions rose to 829 (worth Rs 21,814.9 crore) in April.

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) announced that it was winding up six schemes amid a crisis in liquidity in April. The fund house had exposure to a large number of debt instruments which were considered risky credit. This means that they are borrowers with whom ...