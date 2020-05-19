JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Mutual Funds

Gold snaps seven-day rising streak, sheds 2.2% on profit booking

Fresh worries for agrochemical majors as govt mulls ban on 27 chemicals
Business Standard

Inter-scheme transfers in mutual funds elevated amid debt crisis

Sebi data reveals transactions remained high in both March and in April

Topics
Mutual funds investors | Mutual Funds industry | Franklin Templeton

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Mutual fund houses bought and sold instruments between their own schemes at a higher than usual rate as the industry grappled with a crisis in its fixed income segment. There were 680 such transactions worth Rs 22,452.7 crore in March. The number of transactions rose to 829 (worth Rs 21,814.9 crore) in April.

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) announced that it was winding up six schemes amid a crisis in liquidity in April. The fund house had exposure to a large number of debt instruments which were considered risky credit. This means that they are borrowers with whom ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU