InterGlobe Aviation Q3 net profit plunges 75% YoY to Rs 191 crore

InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, posted a 75 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 190.8 crore for the third quarter of FY19. The company had reported profit of Rs 762.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 8,229.36 crore, up 28.40 per cent against Rs 6,408.95 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) during the said quarter came in at Rs 4.97 against Rs 19.83 in the year-ago quarter.

As of 31 December 2018, had a total cash balance of Rs 4,136 crore comprising Rs 4,618 crore of free cash and Rs 9,518 crore of restricted cash. The total debt as on 31 December 2018 was Rs 2,475 crore. The entire debt for is aircraft related, it said in its press release.

The company said its fuel costs increased by 69.2 per cent YoY in the December quarter of FY19.

Shares of the company on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,110.40 apiece, down 0.67 per cent.