InterGlobe Aviation skids 8% on report of rift between promoters

-
ALSO READ
InterGlobe Aviation trades firm in weak market; zooms 108% from 52-week low
Aviation stocks extend gain; SpiceJet surges 33% in two days
InterGlobe Aviation hits 10-month high; zooms 90% from 52-week low
InterGlobe Aviation Q3 net profit plunges 75% YoY to Rs 191 crore
SpiceJet, Indigo near 52-week highs as Jet Airways stares at shutdown
-
According to a business television report, differences have surfaced between Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal over managerial control of the firm. The report quoted sources as saying that the two partners have approached different law firms.
Rahul Bhatia currently holds 38 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, while Gangwal holds 37 per cent share in the company. The airline was founded by Bhatia and Gangwal in 2006. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1,650, on April 18, 2019. Thus far in the current calendar year 2019, it has outperformed the market by surging 38 per cent till Wednesday. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3 per cent during the same period.
At 11:18 am, IndiGo was trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 1,502, against 0.06 per cent decline in the benchmark index. It was the largest loser among the S&P BSE 500 index stocks. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 3.45 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
Shares of Jet Airways (India) were up 4.5 per cent at Rs 129, while SpiceJet gained 0.27 per cent at Rs 132 on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU