Investing in high-dividend yielding stocks may be a good strategy: Experts

At a time when economic and corporate growth is slowing and despite the recent correction, the markets remain at elevated levels, making stocks vulnerable due to high valuations, investing in high-dividend yielding stocks may be a good strategy for investors.

The euphoria, which started with the general election outcome giving a second consecutive term to the NDA, was short-lived, mainly due to the increase in surcharge on incomes of super-rich individuals announced in the Budget earlier this month. Moreover, some FIIs, too, are likely to see their tax liability increase if they do not ...