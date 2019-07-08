Investor flows into equity mutual funds jump in June to Rs 7,663 crore

Investor flows into equity MFs rose for a second straight month in June even as the segment saw huge outflows.

According to data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India the equity segment saw net inflows of Rs 7,663 crore in June, up 41.7 per cent over the preceding month. The multi-cap and large-cap schemes cornered the highest share of equity flows. Flows into mid-cap and small-cap schemes saw sharp de-growth over the previous month.

“The stellar jump in the inflows into equity schemes over the last two months, especially after the decisive electoral verdict has helped repose retail investor trust. Political stability, lower inflation coupled with the RBI stance to lower interest rates is leading enhanced retail flows towards equity-oriented schemes,” said NS Venkatesh, chief executive at Amfi.

Meanwhile, the segment saw outflows of Rs 1.71 trillion compared to inflows of Rs 70,119 crore in May. The liquid category along saw outflows of Rs 1.52 trillion.