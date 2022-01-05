Investor wealth jumps over Rs 9.3 trn in four days of market rally

Investors have become richer by over Rs 9.30 lakh crore in four days of market rally, with equity benchmark recapturing Mount 60K on Wednesday.

As the winning momentum continued, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed by Rs 9,30,419.3 crore in four sessions to reach Rs 2,72,44,894.96 crore.

Bajaj Finserv was the biggest gainer in the 30 frontline companies pack on Wednesday, jumping 5.09 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints.

The broader market depicted mixed trends, with the BSE midcap index gaining 0.36 per cent, while the smallcap gauge dipped 0.08 per cent.

" traded upbeat for yet another session and gained over half a per cent, in continuation to prevailing up move. The beginning was on a flat note, tracking muted global cues however noticeable buying in banking, metal and auto majors helped the benchmark inch gradually higher as the session progressed.

" have witnessed an excellent start of the calendar year however we may see a breather now..." said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

