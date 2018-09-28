Investors lose Rs 14 trillion in September

Investors have lost a whopping amount of more than Rs 14 trillion in the stock market during the month of September as the benchmark index down 6% led by financials amid the ongoing crisis at IL&FS.

Total investor wealth, measured in terms of the cumulative market value of all listed stocks on BSE, fell by Rs 14.48 trillion in September to Rs 144.86 trillion today, the exchange data shows. On August 31, 2018, the market capitalisation (market-cap) of BSE listed companies stood at Rs 159.35 trillion.

Today, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 36,227, down 6.3% or 2,418 points from 38,645 levels at the beginning of the month. The benchmark index has reported its worst monthly fall in percentage terms since February 2016, when it’s fell 7.5% during the month. The S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index tanked 13% and 16%, respectively, in the month of September.

The rate sensitive sectors mainly financials and automobiles were the largest losers, post systemic liquidity crunch. These sectors contributed 43% or Rs 6.14 trillion of total market-cap erosion during the month.

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest loser in absolute terms, with the auto major’s market-cap declined by Rs 528 billion in the month of September.

Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, YES Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) from the financials has seen their market value erosion in the range of Rs 298 billion to Rs 400 billion. Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Godrej Consumer Products and Nestle India from the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector have seen a combined market-cap decline of Rs 829 billion.

In percentage terms, Infibeam Avenues, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Bank of Baroda, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Ventures, DLF, L&T Finance Holdings, Piramal Enterprises and SBI Life Insurance were fallen more than 20%. The market-cap of these companies was declined by Rs 100 billion each.