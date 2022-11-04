Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since Covid-19 crisis: BofA

Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 Covid-19 crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the US rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, Global Research said on Friday.

saw inflows of $62.1 billion this week, reflecting investor demand for dollars, which in turn saw the 19th straight week of outflows from gold funds — the longest string of outflows since 2014, said in its weekly “Flow Show” report, citing data from EPFR. Equity funds posted $6.3 billion in inflows, with emerging funds recording their second straight weekly inflow, with $4.3 billion.

