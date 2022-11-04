Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since Covid-19 crisis: BofA

JUST IN
Cash funds saw inflows of $62.1 billion this week, reflecting investor demand for dollars, which in turn saw the 19th straight week of outflows from gold funds

Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 Covid-19 crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the US rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Cash funds saw inflows of $62.1 billion this week, reflecting investor demand for dollars, which in turn saw the 19th straight week of outflows from gold funds — the longest string of outflows since 2014, BofA said in its weekly “Flow Show” report, citing data from EPFR. Equity funds posted $6.3 billion in inflows, with emerging markets funds recording their second straight weekly inflow, with $4.3 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 22:18 IST

