Ircon International retail book offering sees subscription of 98%

-
ALSO READ
IRCON dips 7% as govt begins to offload up to 16% stake via OFS
Ircon shed 7% even as OFS is oversubscribed, Mtar Tech gets 4x bids
Threat to BSNL, tepid listing gains: Analysts' take on RailTel IPO
Ircon International, PNC Infratech advance up to 9% on order wins
Market Wrap, March 4: Here's all that happened in the markets today
-
The retail portion of the Ircon International offer for sale (OFS) has garnered 98 per cent subscription. The unsubscribed portion will be allotted to non-retail investors, as demand by this segment had exceeded supply. On an overall basis, the OFS saw 1.45x subscription.
Through the share sale, the government seeks to mop up Rs 675 crore. Shares of Ircon closed at Rs 91.25 on Thursday. The floor price for the OFS was set at Rs 88 per share.
Most bids came at close to Rs 90 per share. After the share sale, the government’s stake in Ircon will drop to 73.18 per cent, from the 89.18 per cent at present.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU