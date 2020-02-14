Ircon International surges 29% in three days on good Q3 results

Shares of rallied 9 per cent and hit a new high of Rs 572 on the BSE on Friday after reporting margin improvement of 185 basis points in the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20).

The stock of the state-owned construction & engineering company was trading at its highest level since listing on September 28, 2018. In the past three trading days, the stock has surged 29 per cent, as compared to a marginal 0.35 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The core competence of Ircon is in railways, highways & extra high tension substation engineering and construction.

In Q3FY20, the company’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 12.7 per cent from 10.85 per cent in Q3FY19.

It reported a healthy increase of 52.5 per cent in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 142.4 crore for Q3FY20, as compared to Rs 93.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The stable margin and lower taxes propel net profit during the quarter.

However, operational revenue declined 3.3 per cent to Rs 1,211 crore against Rs 1,252 crore in the previous year quarter. Revenues during the quarter were impacted primarily due to extended monsoon especially in the difficult terrains of J&K/such similar hilly states.

Meanwhile, has announced splitting of equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 13.45 per share.