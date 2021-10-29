IRCTC cracks 15% as RailMin seeks 50% share of convenience fee

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were locked at the 15 per cent lower circuit at Rs 776.70 on the BSE at 09:35 am as the state-owned travel support services company was asked to share 50 per cent of the revenues earned from convenience fee with Indian Railways from 1st November 2021.

This would straight away reduce revenues and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by 14 per cent and 36 per cent respectively, ICICI Securities said in note.

The stock trades in the futures & option (F&O) segment, which has no circuit limits. A total of around 890,000 shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE in early trades with pending sell orders for 23.74 million shares, the exchanges data showed.

“Ministry of Railways vide letter dated October 27, 2021 (received on October 28, 2021) has conveyed its decision to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by in the ratio of 50: 50 w.e.f November 1, 2021,” said in a exchange filing on Thursday after market hours.

According to IRCTC’s annual report, it earned Rs 299.13 crore from the convenience fee (also called service charge) during 2020-21. These gains were lower owing to the fall in railway ticket bookings after the pandemic came. had earned Rs 349.64 crore in 2019-20.