Iron ore prices tumble towards $100 as demand from China declines

-
ALSO READ
What is Demand for Grants?
Rio Tinto sees soft 2022 iron ore shipments on labour, project issues
Delhi: Peak power demand touches 5,460 MW, highest in April so far
NMDC hikes prices of iron ore lumps and fines by Rs 400 a tonne
Oil extends gains on robust US demand, China optimism as Covid cases dip
-
Iron ore prices sank to a seven-month low, with the demand outlook dimming on fears China may again impose strict Covid-19 curbs that hurt construction activity.
Market watchers are monitoring the government’s response as the daily virus caseload in Shanghai grows, topping 50 for the fourth straight day.
A more contagious sub-strain of the omicron variant has triggered additional mass testing amid the flare-ups, and close to 30 million people nationwide are under some form of movement restrictions.
There’s concerns that more intense curbs could pile pressure on the still-struggling property sector, or complicate the roll-out of infrastructure stimulus.
Dollar bonds of China’s real-estate developers plunged Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU