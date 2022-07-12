Iron ore prices tumble towards $100 as demand from China declines

sank to a seven-month low, with the demand outlook dimming on fears may again impose strict Covid-19 curbs that hurt construction activity.

Market watchers are monitoring the government’s response as the daily virus caseload in Shanghai grows, topping 50 for the fourth straight day.

A more contagious sub-strain of the omicron variant has triggered additional mass testing amid the flare-ups, and close to 30 million people nationwide are under some form of movement restrictions.

There’s concerns that more intense curbs could pile pressure on the still-struggling property sector, or complicate the roll-out of infrastructure stimulus.

Dollar bonds of China’s real-estate developers plunged Tuesday.