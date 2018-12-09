Is the worst over for small-caps? Here's what past data indicates

Small-caps have been among the worst hit in 2018 as domestic and global headwinds have led to risk-aversion. The small-cap index has fallen as much as 30 per cent in the current calendar year. In year-to-date, the index is down 27 per cent.

Historical data shows that small-caps have witnessed sharp rallies after seeing such large corrections. After crashing 68 per cent in 2008, the index staged a strong come-back. ALSO READ: Indian markets can rise another 10%; focus on mid, small-caps: Mark Mobius In 2009, the index was up 115 per cent, while the next year the index rose 16 ...